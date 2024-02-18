Irish stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan in Bafta contention

IRISH STARS CILLIAN Murphy, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan are among the Bafta nominees who will attend the film awards in London this evening.

The EE Bafta film awards will be hosted by David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall, with the ceremony being broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan are both nominated in the best actor category for their roles in Oppenheimer and Saltburn respectively.

File image of Cillian Murphy who is nominated for his role in Oppenheimer Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Murphy plays J Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who led the lab at the Manhattan Project during WW2 and later became known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan plays a student at Oxford who becomes fixated with an aristocratic peer at his university, who later invites him to spend the summer at his family’s sprawling estate.

Barry Keoghan at last year's Bafta awards PA PA

Elsewhere, Paul Mescal gained a nomination for the supporting actor prize for his turn in All Of Us Strangers, which is described as a “hauntingly poignant and hypnotic story of loss and love”.

Co-star Andrew Scott is a notable absence from the best actor category, but will be in attendance at the ceremony as a presenter.

Paul Mescal, from left, and Claire Foy are nominated but Andrew Scott missed out Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Claire Foy is also nominated for the best supporting actress prize for her performance in All Of Us Strangers.

Advertisement

Fresh off receiving a British Film Institute (BFI Fellowship) on Wednesday, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan will also attend the ceremony and is one of the favourites to take home the best director award.

The ceremony will also feature performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham.

Ellis-Bextor will perform her 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor, which has experienced a surge in popularity after it featured in the memorable scene with Barry Keoghan in the closing moments of Saltburn.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival last year PA PA

Ted Lasso star Waddingham will also give a live musical performance.

Also in attendance will be Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who are both nominated for their roles in Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, and Colman Domingo, who is nominated for his role in Rustin, as the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Mulligan’s best actress rivals Margot Robbie, who is nominated for Barbie; Emma Stone, who is nominated for Poor Things; Sandra Huller, who is nominated for Anatomy Of A Fall; Fantasia Barrino, who is nominated for The Colour Purple and Vivian Oparah, recognised for British romantic comedy Rye Lane, will also be in attendance.

Robbie’s Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who was snubbed in the directing category, will also attend alongside her husband and co-writer Noah Baumbach, and co-star Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for best supporting actor.

File image of Margot Robbie

Gerwig and Baumbach are nominated for their screenplay for the film, which was the highest grossing of 2023.

Other famous faces due to present include David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett and Daisy Edgar Jones.

It was previously announced that the Bafta Fellowship, the film academy’s highest honour, would be presented to actress Samantha Morton.

-With additional reporting from Press Association