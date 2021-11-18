Council planners recommend 'no' for contentious Dun Laoghaire student accommodation scheme

Council planners have recommended to An Bord Pleanala that contentious plans for a 276 unit student accommodation scheme for Dun Laoghaire be refused.

As part of a comprehensive 97 page chief executive’s report, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has recommended refusal on four separate grounds.

Earlier this year, Baker Forge Properties lodged ‘fast track’ plans with An Bord Pleanala for a six storey development at Baker’s Corner, Rochestown Avenue and Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire.

The scheme involves the demolition of the well known Bakers Corner Public House and the construction of a replacement pub and two commercial units along with the 276 student accommodation units.

It has the formal support of the Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT).

CGI mockups of the Baker's Corner SHD Source: Baker's Corner SHD/https://bakerscornershd.ie/

Local opposition

However the scheme is facing opposition from local residents, a nearby nursing home, An Taisce and local TD, Richard Boyd Barrett (People Before Profit – Solidarity).

Their case against it has been strengthened now with council planners recommending refusal to An Bortd Pleanala as the scheme would adversely impact on the amenities of adjacent properties due to its overall scale and massing.

The council also concluded that the scheme will have a detrimental impact on the character of the surrounding area and be visually overbearing and obtrusive.

The planners have also found that the proposal due to the excessive quantum of residential units planned relative to the quantum of commercial and other uses for the scheme “is considered to represent an unbalanced and disproportionate use of lands within a neighbourhood centre and if granted would be seriously injurious to the Neighbourhood Centre zoning objective.

The council has also concluded that the proposed development due to the inadequate number of car parking spaces provided “may result in car parking overspill on surrounding residential roads.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Council state that the scheme would therefore seriously injure the amenities of properties in the vicinity and be contrary to the Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Development Plan.

As part of the planning application, planning consultancy for the applicants, Brock McClure state that the planning application “has been prepared in the context of the significant need for student accommodation in Dublin city and Ireland”.

In the submission, Brock McClure further argue that the site is a prime under-utilised suburban site located proximate to key public transport nodes.

It added that it is therefore optimally located to provide for a higher residential density and additional height in compliance with the national policy mandate.

A decision is due on the application by An Bord Pleanala in January.