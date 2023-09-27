Armed gardaí responding to 'ongoing incident' in Ballina

LOCAL GARDAÍ, SUPPORTED by members from armed units, are responding to an ongoing situation in Ballina this evening.

A man has barricaded himself inside a building in the north Mayo town along with a number of other people, sources said.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that officers were at the scene of the incident at the town’s Market Square, adding:

“As this is a live operation, no further details are available at this time.”

In previous, similar situations gardaí have refrained from releasing any further details of operations until the situation is resolved.