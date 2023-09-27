Armed gardaí responding to 'ongoing incident' in Ballina

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LOCAL GARDAÍ, SUPPORTED by members from armed units, are responding to an ongoing situation in Ballina this evening.
A man has barricaded himself inside a building in the north Mayo town along with a number of other people, sources said.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed that officers were at the scene of the incident at the town’s Market Square, adding:
“As this is a live operation, no further details are available at this time.”
In previous, similar situations gardaí have refrained from releasing any further details of operations until the situation is resolved.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site