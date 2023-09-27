Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Ballina
Armed gardaí responding to 'ongoing incident' in Ballina
A man has reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in the town.
1 hour ago

LOCAL GARDAÍ, SUPPORTED by members from armed units, are responding to an ongoing situation in Ballina this evening.

A man has barricaded himself inside a building in the north Mayo town along with a number of other people, sources said.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that officers were at the scene of the incident at the town’s Market Square, adding:

“As this is a live operation, no further details are available at this time.”

In previous, similar situations gardaí have refrained from releasing any further details of operations until the situation is resolved.

Author
David MacRedmond
