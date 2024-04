FIREFIGHTERS ATTENDED THE scene of a large fire at an industrial unit in Ballycoolin in north Co Dublin last night.

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade responded at a 999 call and when they arrived they found ”a well developed fire with smoke drifting across the locality”.

A total of 22 firefighters attended the scene using breathing apparatus.

Six fire engines including a turntable ladder and foam tender also attended the incident, a statement read.

Dublin Fire Brigade advised locals to close all windows and doors if affected by smoke from the fire.