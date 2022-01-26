#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí seize €100k worth of cannabis from Ballymun organised crime gang

A man in his 30s has been arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 5:45 PM
25 minutes ago 1,616 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5665410
The seized drugs.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized drugs.
The seized drugs.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY seized around €100,000 worth of cannabis in an operation targeting the workings of an organised crime gang in Dublin.

Officers said a joint operation was conducted by units to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit.

A premises was searched in the Ballymun area and five kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 was seized by Revenue Officers.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s and he is detained at Ballymun Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie