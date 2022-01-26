Gardaí seize €100k worth of cannabis from Ballymun organised crime gang

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY seized around €100,000 worth of cannabis in an operation targeting the workings of an organised crime gang in Dublin.

Officers said a joint operation was conducted by units to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit.

A premises was searched in the Ballymun area and five kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 was seized by Revenue Officers.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s and he is detained at Ballymun Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

