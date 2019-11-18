Petrol forecourt's roof torn down in attempted ATM robbery

THE PSNI HAS appealed for information after a petrol statiopn forecourt’s roof was ripped down during an attempted ATM theft in the North.

At 5:28am this morning it was reported a bulldozer was being used in an attempt to rip an ATM machine from the wall of a petrol station on the Belfast Road, Ballynahinch. A silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat car with a trailer was also reported at the scene.

Those involved in the attempted theft were reported to have fled the scene, empty handed, but having caused substantial damage to the premises, and to the roof of the forecourt.

A police spokeswoman said: “At approximately 6:55am, police received a report of a car, matching the description of the Passat reported at the scene, on fire in the Queens Park area of Saintfield.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “I want to appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road this morning, between 5:15am and 5:30am, and who saw a silver Passat, or who believes they saw this car travelling towards Saintfield between 5:30am and 7am to get in touch with us.

“Did you capture footage of this vehicle on your dash cam? If you saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles or persons, in these areas this morning please, pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

“This was a brazen and despicable attack by those involved who have caused serious disruption to the business affected and to its customers. This attack has also caused widespread disruption to people using the Belfast Road, which remains closed as we continue with our enquiries.”