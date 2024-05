BAMBIE THUG HAS announced a 28-city tour around European after their successful Eurovision appearance on behalf of Ireland earlier this month.

The popular singer, who placed sixth place at the Eurovision song contest in Malmo, Sweden this month, will begin their tour in Brighton on 30 August and finish up in their home county of Cork on 7 November.

They will visit a total of 20 European countries and play in some of the largest venues across the continent over the course of the three-month tour, including back-to-back shows Heaven in London and Melkweg Oz in Amsterdam.

It’s happening 😈

Tix on sale Tuesday 28th May

Find links to all the shows in the footer of my website https://t.co/PiB4sekWid pic.twitter.com/rABZEZ4IKy — CUNTRY Ray (@Bambiethug) May 24, 2024

Advertisement

Bambie Thug, who placed the second-highest out of any Irish artist who has qualify for the Eurovision final since 2000, announced their shows on Twitter this afternoon. The tour dons the same name as their slogan during the Eurovision, ‘Crown the Witch’.

They will finish up the tour in Ireland, with their last three shows set to take place in The Academy in Dublin on 31 October, Róisín Dubh in Galway on 2 November and Cork City Hall in Cork on 7 November.

The Marcoom-born singer was quite popular with the European public and the contest’s team or jurors, scoring a respectable 278 points.

Their entry, ‘Doomsday Blue’, proved popular with the public too, reaching top 40 in Ireland and landed in the top 10 of the Global Viral 50 on Spotify.

The song currently has over 3 million views on YouTube and over 12 million listens on Spotify.