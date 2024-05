The hosts will be taking to the stage shortly, Marty Whelan is in his commentary box … but we’re still none the wiser on whether Bambie Thug will perform for Ireland tonight.

They didn’t take part in the final rehearsal show in front of a full audience at Malmö Arena earlier and as yet still haven’t said if they will tonight.

We’ll find out soon enough when the flag ceremony takes place at the start of tonight’s show.

All of the contestants will be announced one by one and will take to the stage carrying their national flag.

Here’s the latest.