THE DUTCH ARTIST Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following a police investigation, organisers have confirmed.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi-final,” a statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) notes.

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest.

“We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member,” the statement adds.

There had been speculation that the incident in question related to the Israeli contestant Eden Golan or her delegation, following a tense exchange at a press conference on Thursday, but the EBU said this is not the case.

One of the favourites

Klein was representing the Netherlands with his song Europapa and was one of the successful acts at Thursday night’s semi-final to be voted through to the final.

His song is dedicated to his parents, who died when he was a child. He previously said he had promised them that he would compete in the Eurovision one day.

Klein had been one of the favourites to win the contest. However, he was not permitted to preform at the dress rehearsals yesterday following the incident the night before.

There was booing in the arena yesterday when it was announced he would not be performing. Hundreds of Dutch fans are in Malmö for the Eurovision.

The final of the 68th song contest will now proceed tonight with 25 participating acts, including Ireland’s Bambie Thug.

With reporting by Daragh Brophy