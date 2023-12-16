Ban on sale of vapes to under-18s may come into effect before Christmas, says Health Minister

REGULATIONS ON THE sale of vapes will come into effect in Ireland “very soon”, the Minister for Health has said.

New rules banning the sale of vapes are expected to take force in the coming weeks — potentially before Christmas.

They will be later followed other rules around how vapes are marketed, such as the use of colours and flavours.

In November, TDs voted in favour of banning the sale of vaping products to minors. The legislation has since been approved by the Seanad and signed into law by President Michael D Higgins, and is awaiting a commencement order to take effect.

In an interview with The Journal, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the rules are “so important” and will come on stream “very soon”.

“Some of it will take a bit more time, like the new licensing system, but the bit that I want to bring in right away is no sales to under 18s,” he said, adding: “It’s so important.”

“We have evidence about impacts on cognitive development and I have no doubt that evidence will emerge on other health-related issues,” he said.

“Anecdotally, younger people I talk to whose friends are vaping will tell you that their friends have trouble breathing or are out of breath at the top of the stairs.

“I want to move immediately on the sales to under 18s and then get on with the second bill — colors, flavours, point of sale, single-use disposables.”

He said he hopes the ban on sales to under-18s will be signed off on before Christmas.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn