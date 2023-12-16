Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 16 December 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
vaping

Ban on sale of vapes to under-18s may come into effect before Christmas, says Health Minister

The new rules are expected to be in place “very soon”.
10
493
26 minutes ago

REGULATIONS ON THE sale of vapes will come into effect in Ireland “very soon”, the Minister for Health has said.

New rules banning the sale of vapes are expected to take force in the coming weeks — potentially before Christmas.

They will be later followed other rules around how vapes are marketed, such as the use of colours and flavours.

In November, TDs voted in favour of banning the sale of vaping products to minors. The legislation has since been approved by the Seanad and signed into law by President Michael D Higgins, and is awaiting a commencement order to take effect.

In an interview with The Journal, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the rules are “so important” and will come on stream “very soon”.

“Some of it will take a bit more time, like the new licensing system, but the bit that I want to bring in right away is no sales to under 18s,” he said, adding: “It’s so important.”

“We have evidence about impacts on cognitive development and I have no doubt that evidence will emerge on other health-related issues,” he said.

“Anecdotally, younger people I talk to whose friends are vaping will tell you that their friends have trouble breathing or are out of breath at the top of the stairs.

“I want to move immediately on the sales to under 18s and then get on with the second bill — colors, flavours, point of sale, single-use disposables.”

He said he hopes the ban on sales to under-18s will be signed off on before Christmas.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     