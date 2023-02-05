QUIZ: How much do you know about bank holidays?

AS THE BRAND new Brigid’s Day bank holiday approaches, we must as ourselves a few questions.

What is a bank holiday? Where did they come from? How many of them are there? When is the next one? Why don’t we have more of them?

If you’re interested in testing your bank holiday knowledge, then we have the quiz for you. Enjoy.

Which of these months does NOT have a bank holiday in Ireland? May June

July August What date will Easter Monday fall on this year? March 27th April 3rd

April 10th April 17th In what year did St Patrick's Day officially become a public holiday in Ireland? 1863 1903

1943 1983 Including the new St Brigid's Day banker, how many official public holidays does Ireland have now? 8 9

10 11 Which US President declared a "bank holiday", shutting down the banking system to end a month-long bank run? Thomas Jefferson Barack Obama

Ronald Reagan Franklin D Roosevelt Last year, Ireland's new bank holiday was not held around St Brigid's Day. When was it held? January 1st March 18th

Jun 21st December 21st This year the UK will have an additional bank holiday in May. Why? To reward NHS workers Anniversary of Prince Phillip

Coronation of King Charles III One Thousand Years of Wales Which of these countries is the only one that doesn't have more public holidays than Ireland? Belgium Netherlands

Malta Slovenia Which of these things are you NOT entitled in lieu of a day off on a public holiday? A paid day off within a month of that day An additional day of annual leave

An additional day’s pay To be paid triple-time St Brigid's Day is associated with the festival of Imbolc. What does imbolc mean? The birth of spring In the mother's light

In the belly of the mother The seeds in the earth Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're an absolute banker Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Not bad Picture unrelated Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're working on Monday Share your result: Share