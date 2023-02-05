QUIZ: How much do you know about bank holidays?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AS THE BRAND new Brigid’s Day bank holiday approaches, we must as ourselves a few questions.
What is a bank holiday? Where did they come from? How many of them are there? When is the next one? Why don’t we have more of them?
If you’re interested in testing your bank holiday knowledge, then we have the quiz for you. Enjoy.
