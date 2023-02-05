Advertisement

# Quiz
QUIZ: How much do you know about bank holidays?
Ladies and gentleman, the banker.
AS THE BRAND new Brigid’s Day bank holiday approaches, we must as ourselves a few questions.

What is a bank holiday? Where did they come from? How many of them are there? When is the next one? Why don’t we have more of them?

If you’re interested in testing your bank holiday knowledge, then we have the quiz for you. Enjoy.

Which of these months does NOT have a bank holiday in Ireland?
May
June

July
August
What date will Easter Monday fall on this year?
March 27th
April 3rd

April 10th
April 17th
In what year did St Patrick's Day officially become a public holiday in Ireland?
1863
1903

1943
1983
Including the new St Brigid's Day banker, how many official public holidays does Ireland have now?
8
9

10
11
Which US President declared a "bank holiday", shutting down the banking system to end a month-long bank run?
Thomas Jefferson
Barack Obama

Ronald Reagan
Franklin D Roosevelt
Last year, Ireland's new bank holiday was not held around St Brigid's Day. When was it held?
January 1st
March 18th

Jun 21st
December 21st
This year the UK will have an additional bank holiday in May. Why?
To reward NHS workers
Anniversary of Prince Phillip

Coronation of King Charles III
One Thousand Years of Wales
Which of these countries is the only one that doesn't have more public holidays than Ireland?
Belgium
Netherlands

Malta
Slovenia
Which of these things are you NOT entitled in lieu of a day off on a public holiday?
A paid day off within a month of that day
An additional day of annual leave

An additional day’s pay
To be paid triple-time
St Brigid's Day is associated with the festival of Imbolc. What does imbolc mean?
The birth of spring
In the mother's light

In the belly of the mother
The seeds in the earth
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You're an absolute banker
You scored out of !
Not bad
Picture unrelated
You scored out of !
You're working on Monday
