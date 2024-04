BANK OF IRELAND’S mobile banking app is currently out of service and the bank has said restoring it is “a priority”.

In a post on X (Twitter), Bank of Ireland said: “Our mobile banking is currently not available. We are very sorry for the inconvenience to our customers. We are working on this as a priority.”

One customer posted a response to the announcement saying the app was informing him of internet connection issues when he tried to access it.

The same screenshot was posted by other unhappy customers below the Bank of Ireland post.

I love how @talktoBOI tries to blame my internet connection/wifi pic.twitter.com/Ux3nCgZnl2 — Jimbobby (@BarryMc65123962) April 4, 2024

Bank of Ireland has experienced IT issues in recent years.

Its services experienced a “significant technology outage” in August last year, which lead to people queueing at ATMs as customers discovered they were able to withdraw more cash than was actually available to them in their accounts.

At the time Finance Minister Michael McGrath said there had been “too many such instances in recent years”.

In 2021, the bank was fined a €24.5 million by the Central Bank of Ireland over a number of deficiencies in its IT systems that could have led to customers being denied access to basic banking services.