Bank of Ireland ATMs aren't working and neither is its online banking app

The bank has said it is working as quickly as possible to rectify the problem.

By Sean Murray Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 1:19 PM
BANK OF IRELAND ATMs and some online services aren’t working this afternoon, leaving customers unable to use their cards in BOI machines or access their cash online.

The issue is affecting customers attempting to log onto the Banking 365 website and app.

The bank said this afternoon that credit cards are working normally and cards can still be used for point-of-sale transactions.

“Bank of Ireland is aware that some channels are currently out of service,” it said.

We’re working to rectify this ASAP and will provide further updates as soon as we can.

The bank added in a further statement: “Bank of Ireland continues to work on the systems issues as a priority.

A number of our channels are currently out of service – including Bank of Ireland ATMs, mobile app, 365online and Business Online. Customers are advised that Bank of Ireland cards are working at other bank ATMs and in retail outlets.
Credit cards can be used as normal. We will provide further updates as soon as they are available and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

It comes after a delay yesterday to customers receiving their online payments.

