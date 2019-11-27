This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Bank of Ireland apologises to customers for delay in overnight payments

The bank said all outstanding payments are currently being made.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 4:10 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Route66
Image: Shutterstock/Route66

BANK OF IRELAND has apologised to customers after a delay earlier today in overnight payments appearing in some accounts. 

This follows concerns from some customers that their monthly wages had not come into bank accounts by this morning. 

The bank said in a statement: “There was a delay earlier today in some overnight payments appearing in customers’ accounts.

“All outstanding payments are currently being made and we would like to apologise to affected customers for the inconvenience.” 

Last month, some Ulster Bank customers did not receive their wages and other payments on time. The issue was resolved by the following afternoon. 

