Bank of Ireland apologises to customers for delay in overnight payments

BANK OF IRELAND has apologised to customers after a delay earlier today in overnight payments appearing in some accounts.

This follows concerns from some customers that their monthly wages had not come into bank accounts by this morning.

The bank said in a statement: “There was a delay earlier today in some overnight payments appearing in customers’ accounts.

“All outstanding payments are currently being made and we would like to apologise to affected customers for the inconvenience.”

Last month, some Ulster Bank customers did not receive their wages and other payments on time. The issue was resolved by the following afternoon.