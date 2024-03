BANK OF IRELAND has extended its deadline for stopping app updates on older devices.

The Bank had planned to stop older phones and tablets from being able to access app updates from today, but that deadline is now 1 July.

Older versions of iOS and Android devices are not supported by Apple or Google respectively, which means they no longer get software updates from those manufacturers.

When a device stops getting the latest software updates, over time it can mean the phone or tablet is more exposed to security issues, including potential fraud.

These app updates are issued by phone manufacturers on a rolling basis, and often include fixes for ‘bugs’ and new security patches.

From 1 July, Bank of Ireland app updates will only be available on iPhones and iPads using iOS version 15 or above, and on Android phones and tablets using Android version 11 or higher.

The iPhone 6, which came out in 2014, and 5th generation iPads, which came out in 2017, are the oldest devices that can be supported on iOS version 15.

For Android users, compatibility with Android version 11 or higher is dependent on the manufacturer.

Android 11 came out in September 2020.

Typically, a Samsung device will have a shelf-life of four Android updates, while Google devices can offer up to seven Android updates.

App users with devices that operate on iOS 14 or lower and Android version 10 or lower will still be able to access the app after the 1 July deadline, but will not be able to update to later versions of the app.

These app users will not have access to new features or improvements and over time, access to existing features will also be affected.

Most importantly, they will not get any Apple or Android security patches or updates.

If customers cannot use the app through their mobile phone or tablet, they can still bank online by using a web browser through the phone or tablet, or on a computer by using a Physical Security Key (PSK).

The PSK is required to ensure customers are fully verified before accessing an account.

In a statement today, Bank of Ireland said it “want to make sure customers have plenty of time to update their software”.

It added: “Some customers were also concerned that access to mobile banking would not be possible after 31 March.

“This is absolutely not the case, and we apologise to customers for any confusion caused by our earlier message.”

Meanwhile, customers using Huawei devices cannot update their operating system due to US authorities prohibiting access to Android stores for those devices in 2019.

Bank of Ireland noted that this is outside of the bank’s control and added: “Huawei device users can still access their online banking via a desktop/ laptop and a Physical Security Key device.”

BOI also noted that customers should regularly update their mobile phone or tablet to the latest software so it is not at risk from potential vulnerabilities.