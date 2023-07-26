Bank of Ireland increases fixed mortgage rates for fourth time in less than a year

BANK OF IRELAND has increased interest rates on fixed rate mortgages for the fourth time in less than a year.

From today, fixed rates will go up by 0.25% for new and existing customers.

This increase includes customers who are coming to the end of their fixed-rate period and are seeking to re-fix their mortgage, and to tracker rate or variable rate customers who wish to move to a fixed rate.

However, mortgage applicants who already have a credit approval and who draw down their mortgage by 24 August can still avail of previous fixed rates.

Bank of Ireland said the increase follows “cumulative increases of 4% in European Central Bank rates since July 2022”.

It’s anticipated that the European Central Bank is set to raise rates again at its next meeting tomorrow, with observers expecting another 0.25% hike.

The bank is also introducing a new term deposit account for personal and business customers, which will be available from tomorrow.

The interest rate on Bank of Ireland’s SuperSaver account will rise by 0.5% to 2%, while there is a new two-year term deposit account at 2% for personal and business customers.

The fixed rate on new one-year term deposits will also increase by 0.25% to 1.5% for both personal and business customers.

The variable rate on new and existing 31-day notice accounts will increase by 0.47% to 0.5% for personal and business customers.