Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 26 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# BOI
Bank of Ireland increases fixed mortgage rates for fourth time in less than a year
Bank of Ireland said the increase follows ‘cumulative increases of 4% in European Central Bank rates since July 2022′.
634
3
9 minutes ago

BANK OF IRELAND has increased interest rates on fixed rate mortgages for the fourth time in less than a year.

From today, fixed rates will go up by 0.25% for new and existing customers.

This increase includes customers who are coming to the end of their fixed-rate period and are seeking to re-fix their mortgage, and to tracker rate or variable rate customers who wish to move to a fixed rate.

However, mortgage applicants who already have a credit approval and who draw down their mortgage by 24 August can still avail of previous fixed rates.

Bank of Ireland said the increase follows “cumulative increases of 4% in European Central Bank rates since July 2022”.

It’s anticipated that the European Central Bank is set to raise rates again at its next meeting tomorrow, with observers expecting another 0.25% hike.

The bank is also introducing a new term deposit account for personal and business customers, which will be available from tomorrow.

The interest rate on Bank of Ireland’s SuperSaver account will rise by 0.5% to 2%, while there is a new two-year term deposit account at 2% for personal and business customers.

The fixed rate on new one-year term deposits will also increase by 0.25% to 1.5% for both personal and business customers.

The variable rate on new and existing 31-day notice accounts will increase by 0.47% to 0.5% for personal and business customers.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     