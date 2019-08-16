Bank of Ireland warns customers over fraudulent text messaging scam

BANK OF IRELAND has warned customers to be wary of fraudulent text messages being issued.

In a tweet earlier this week, Bank of Ireland said it is aware of a “smishing/fraudulent SMS which has been sent”.

It warned that it will “never send an SMS asking for personal information”.

“Please do not click any links and delete SMS,” the bank said.

We are aware of a smishing/fraudulent SMS which has been sent. Bank of Ireland will never send an SMS asking for personal information. Please do not click any links and delete SMS. Thank you. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) August 8, 2019 Source: Bank of Ireland /Twitter

This evening, the bank sent customers a text which read: “BOI security alert. We’re aware of fraudulent text messages issuing. BOI will never text you asking you to update or provide your online banking information.”

FraudSMART, a fraud awareness initiative set up by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, said that “while it’s normal for banks to text, they will only ever ask you to reply Y or N”.

“They will never ask you to click on links or disclose personal information.”

While its normal for banks to text they will only ever ask you to reply 'Y' or 'N'. They will never ask you to click on links or disclose personal information. #FraudSMART pic.twitter.com/GAF6bn8gYk — FraudSMART (@FraudSMART) August 15, 2019 Source: FraudSMART /Twitter

This warning comes following a warning issued by the bank in July after people reported receiving a text message telling them that their account had been “frozen”.

On Twitter, several people said they received a message – claiming to be from Bank of Ireland – informing them that their account had been “frozen because we are unable to validate your information”.

People – including people who weren’t Bank of Ireland customers - were invited to click on a website link to “avoid suspension”.

A similar scam was circulating in 2017, when people were sent a text message telling them that their account had been “locked for security reasons”.

More information can be found on the Bank of Ireland website.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Bank of Ireland for comment.