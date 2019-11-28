Bank of Ireland services are working again after earlier issues

BANK OF IRELAND ATMs, online banking and mobile app are working again after customers experienced issues earlier today.

It was reported this afternoon that BOI ATMs and some online services were not working and customers were not able to access their cash online.

The bank has now confirmed that their services including ATMs, the mobile app, 365online banking and the Business Online service are functioning again following “issues” today.

“We also extended the opening hours at some of our branches until 8pm this evening,” a statement from the bank said.

“We again apologise for the disruption this has caused our customers.”