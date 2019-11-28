This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bank of Ireland services are working again after earlier issues

Some branches will remain open until 8pm this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 6:55 PM
29 minutes ago 1,594 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4910584
File photo of Bank of Ireland ATM.
Image: SaskoLazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: SaskoLazarov/Photocall Ireland

BANK OF IRELAND ATMs, online banking and mobile app are working again after customers experienced issues earlier today. 

It was reported this afternoon that BOI ATMs and some online services were not working and customers were not able to access their cash online.

The bank has now confirmed that their services including ATMs, the mobile app, 365online banking and the Business Online service are functioning again following “issues” today.

“We also extended the opening hours at some of our branches until 8pm this evening,” a statement from the bank said. 

“We again apologise for the disruption this has caused our customers.”

