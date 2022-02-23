Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing from Bray

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old woman who has been missing from Co Wicklow since Tuesday.

Barbara Bracken has been missing from Bray since around 11.30am yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5’8″ in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Barbara’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.