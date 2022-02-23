#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing from Bray

Barbara Bracken (50) has been missing since yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 10:12 AM
Barbara Bracken
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old woman who has been missing from Co Wicklow since Tuesday.

Barbara Bracken has been missing from Bray since around 11.30am yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5’8″ in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Barbara’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

