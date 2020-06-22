Fresh appeal for information on missing mother-of-seven 35 years on from disappearance

ON THIS DAY 35 years ago, Barbara Walsh went missing from her home in Rusheenamanagh, Carna, Co Galway.

The 33-year-old woman, a mother of seven, had held a party in her house that Friday night, 21 June 1985. The last sighting of her was at 4am the following morning.

Today gardaí said the investigation into her disappearance remains active and they are continuing to appeal for information.

“Carna is a close-knit Gaeltacht community and we believe there are people in that community who may have information that can help our investigation,” said lead investigator, detective sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha.

“We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1985 and perhaps now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing that information with us.”

Gardaí said they have been working closely with Barbara’s family, who want answers about what happened to their mother on that day 35 years ago.

“We are appealing to the Carna community, and to those who may have lived locally at the time, who may know something – no matter what that information might be, and no matter how small – to please make contact with gardaí,” Barbara’s daughter Jackie Walsh said.

Barbara’s brother, Paraic Lydon and her daughter Katherine Connolly are also encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mac Donnachadha said, “We are anxious to hear from anyone who may have seen Barbara or a person matching her description subsequently. It has been 35 years and Barbara’s family deserve some answers.”

A full case review was conducted in January 2015 and as part of that review 114 lines of enquiry were generated and 66 individuals were interviewed. A series of searches were also carried out at that time by investigating gardaí with the assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau. An Garda Síochána is also liaising with Interpol.

There will be a renewed appeal in relation to Barbara’s case on Crimecall tonight at 9.35pm.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, any garda station, or by calling the confidential line 1800 666 111. They can also contact CrimeCall on 1800 40 50 60, freetext 50123 or email crimecall@garda.ie.