Advertisement
Photos were published of the Israeli team posing with armed members of the IDF at a sports hall in Tel Aviv. ibasketball.co.il
Your Say

Poll: Should the Irish women's basketball team boycott their match against lsrael?

The team are due to play Israel in the European qualifier on Thursday.
12
2.5k
20 minutes ago

PRESSURE IS GROWING on the Irish women’s basketball team to boycott Israel in the EuroBasket Qualifiers.

Calls for a boycott have intensified after photos were published online this week of the Israeli team posing with armed members of the Israeli Defence Forces at a sports hall in Tel Aviv.

If Ireland do not play this Thursday’s match, they will be fined €80,000 by FIBA Europe. They will also be fined an additional €100,000 and face a potential ban if they do not play the return match later this year.

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan has said that boycotting the game wouldn’t make a “blind bit of difference”.

The match was supposed to take place in Israel last November, but was postponed due to security concerns and is due to go ahead this week at a neutral venue in Latvia. 

So today we’re asking: Should the Irish women’s basketball team boycott their match against lsrael?


Poll Results:

Yes (198)
No (154)
Unsure (24)
No interest, no opinion (13)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     