Poll: Should the Irish women's basketball team boycott their match against lsrael?

PRESSURE IS GROWING on the Irish women’s basketball team to boycott Israel in the EuroBasket Qualifiers.

Calls for a boycott have intensified after photos were published online this week of the Israeli team posing with armed members of the Israeli Defence Forces at a sports hall in Tel Aviv.

If Ireland do not play this Thursday’s match, they will be fined €80,000 by FIBA Europe. They will also be fined an additional €100,000 and face a potential ban if they do not play the return match later this year.

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan has said that boycotting the game wouldn’t make a “blind bit of difference”.

The match was supposed to take place in Israel last November, but was postponed due to security concerns and is due to go ahead this week at a neutral venue in Latvia.

