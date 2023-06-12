Batch of Wrights of Howth Organic Salmon recalled due possible presence of Listeria

A BATCH OF Wright of Howth’s Organic Irish Smoked Salmon is being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

This bacteria can cause listeria infection, with symptoms including mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

The recalled Wrights of Howth product has a batch code of 32P, has a use-by date of 22 June, and applies to all pack sizes.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland today said retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are also requested to contact affected customers, recall the implicated batch, and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Caterers have also been told that they should not use the implicated batch and consumers have been advised not to eat the implicated batch.