Thursday 27 June, 2019
Bathing bans lifted at Seapoint and Forty Foot in wake of wastewater overflow

Sandycove remains closed pending additional test results.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 1:17 PM
18 minutes ago 900 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4699619
The Forty Foot in Dún Laoghaire is now safe for swimming.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

BATHING BANS HAVE been lifted at Seapoint and the Forty Foot, just in time for swimmers who want to enjoy the warm weather. 

The bans were in place following an overflow at a wastewater treatment plant in Ringsend last weekend. 

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council confirmed this afternoon that the latest test results show that both Seapoint and the Forty Foot bathing areas were safe for swimming. 

The bathing ban at Sandycove is not lifted. The beach, the council said, showed “elevated levels” of E coli – a type of bacteria that can cause serious illnesses – and enterocci, which is another type of bacteria often found in the gut. 

Sandycove is only a couple of hundred metres from the Forty Foot. 

The beach will remain closed pending additional test results on Friday, the council confirmed on Twitter

Earlier this week, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council released a statement stating that the discolouration of the water at Dublin beaches was not due to the presence of raw sewage but instead was down to the build up of “non-toxic” micro-alga.

Bathing prohibitions are already in place for the entire 2019 bathing season at Sandymount and Merrion beaches due to general water quality issues. 

Dublin City Council have not yet released details of when the beach at Dollymount will re-open – a bathing ban there has been in place since 24 June. 

