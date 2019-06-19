This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory Stewart denies social media stunt during TV debate as Tory votes come thick and fast

Stewart removed his tie mid-debate but denied it was pre-planned.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 10:50 AM
25 minutes ago 3,315 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4688696

Source: BBC News/YouTube

THE TORY LEADERSHIP votes will continue today with more voting tomorrow if required. 

The race heated up last night with another vote seeing Dominic Raab eliminated and a loud and fractious debate live on the BBC.   

In the debate, frontrunner Boris Johnson managed to avoid any trademark gaffes and emerged largely unscathed after an onslaught from his four remaining rivals.

Rory Stewart, who has moved from outsider in the race to shape the narrative in the past couple of days, trended on Twitter during the broadcast when he removed his tie on air. 

The Conservative Party’s 313 MPs will vote once again today to remove the candidate with the least support.

Johnson grabbed more votes than his three nearest challengers combined in yesterday’s second-round and the only question appears to be who will eventually join him in the final two to face the party’s 160,000 members.

Johnson had ducked out of the first TV debate on Sunday and has carefully stage-managed his media engagements in a contest that remains his to lose.

Yesterday, he cast himself as the one politician able to bring Britain successfully out of the European Union and therefore deliver the Brexit that UK voters called for three years ago.

“We must come out on October 31 because otherwise I’m afraid we face a catastrophic loss of confidence in politics,” said Johnson in the hour-long BBC question-and-answer session with voters.

“I think the British people are thoroughly fed up.”

But neither he nor the others raised their hands when asked by the BBC to do so if they could “guarantee” that Brexit will happen by 31 October.

Britain Conservatives Johnson remains the man to beat in the contest. Source: Vudi Xhymshiti/PA Images

Frantic search for leader

The debate did little to alter a growing sense that Johnson would need to make an error of monumental proportions not to win at this stage.

The Guardian newspaper called Johnson’s performance “sober and sensible”.

“Still the clear front-runner, still almost certainly the next PM,” it wrote.

Stewart has been attempting to cast himself as the “Stop Boris” candidate but admitted after the debate that he could have done better. 

“I didn’t find that format really worked for me and I am going to have to learn how to flourish in a strange format of alternative reality,” he told Newsnight. 

Asked why he did removed his tie, the candidate joked that it was down to the high stools the candidates were placed on.  

“Well I thought maybe if I could take my tie off we could get back to a bit of reality. I was beginning to feel on those strange BBC white bar stools, that we were moving off into an alternate reality,” he told Newsnight.

This morning he denied that it was planned in advance as a social media moment.

“That’s too cunning by half, that’s brilliantly cunning but that was not my cunning plan. No honestly I did not think I would trend on Twitter by taking off my tie,” he told BBC Radio 5.    

Back in the debate, Stewart fired the most direct barbs at Johnson by arguing that “no-deal is not a credible threat”.

Both Hunt and Gove repeated that a further delay may be required if a Brexit deal was within reach.

“If we were nearly there, then I would take a bit longer,” Hunt said.

But Javid said it was “fundamental” to get out by the new deadline no matter what.

Johnson has warned throughout that he is prepared to take Britain out of the European Union without an agreement — as long as it is done by the 31 October deadline.

But he has also called this tough talk a negotiating tactic designed to scare Brussels and force it to compromise on the nagging issue of the Irish border.

EU leaders have long ruled out re-opening the binding part of the agreement they all signed with May last year.

Only Stewart is openly trying to salvage May’s pact in the hope of pushing it through Britain’s splintered parliament at the fourth attempt.

The Daily Telegraph suggested that Stewart and Johnson had moved closer to a face-to-face showdown “after emerging as the big winners” from yesterday’s vote and debate.

There are currently five candidates left that will be whittled down to just two after votes  today and tomorrow. 

The finalists will face the ruling party’s grassroots members in a vote next month to decide who wins.

© – AFP 2019 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie