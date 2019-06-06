This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Swimming at three Dublin Bay beaches banned after spill at wastewater plant

The beaches are Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 2:17 PM
51 minutes ago 4,419 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4670735
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has put a bathing prohibition in place at three beaches in Dublin Bay: Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount.

Following heavy rainfall, there was an overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant. A Status Yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann earlier this week.

“The stormwater overflow operated in compliance with regulations, and was fully screened and settled,” a statement from Irish Water said.

Dublin City Council, in consultation with the HSE, have subsequently put bathing prohibition notices in place at Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount beaches as of today.

This advice remains in place pending further sampling results of the bathing waters next week, when it’s hoped that the notices can be lifted.

Notices are displayed at the beaches and on the Environmental Protection Agency website beaches.ie advising the public of the restrictions.

Separately, bathing prohibitions are in place for the entire 2019 bathing season at Sandymount and Merrion beaches due to general water quality, however, the Environmental Protection Agency have instructed Dublin City Council to continue to declare incidents at these beaches whenever they occur.

Irish Water has said that it regrets the impact this may have on beach users.

