Swimming at three Dublin Bay beaches banned after spill at wastewater plant

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has put a bathing prohibition in place at three beaches in Dublin Bay: Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount.

Following heavy rainfall, there was an overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant. A Status Yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann earlier this week.

“The stormwater overflow operated in compliance with regulations, and was fully screened and settled,” a statement from Irish Water said.

Dublin City Council, in consultation with the HSE, have subsequently put bathing prohibition notices in place at Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount beaches as of today.

This advice remains in place pending further sampling results of the bathing waters next week, when it’s hoped that the notices can be lifted.

Notices are displayed at the beaches and on the Environmental Protection Agency website beaches.ie advising the public of the restrictions.

Separately, bathing prohibitions are in place for the entire 2019 bathing season at Sandymount and Merrion beaches due to general water quality, however, the Environmental Protection Agency have instructed Dublin City Council to continue to declare incidents at these beaches whenever they occur.

Irish Water has said that it regrets the impact this may have on beach users.