Heavy rain and spot flooding likely as weather warning issued for 11 counties

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for 11 counties this morning.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. It kicked in at 7am and will remain valid until 6am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said there will be heavy rain throughout today and overnight, with 30 to 35mm of rainfall expected.

Looking at the forecast in general, the rain over Munster and Leinster is to become widespread this morning, giving risk to some spot flooding.

Showery weather is due to develop over west Connacht and much of Munster this afternoon, a few of which may turn heavy and thundery.

Temperatures will range between 12 and 16 degrees.

There will be further rain over Ulster, parts of Leinster and east Connacht tonight, which will be heavy in some places. It’s expected to be more showery elsewhere, however.

Rain over Munster & S Leinster will become fairly widespread this morning. The rain will be heaviest over Leinster & E Ulster, giving a risk of some spot flooding. But will give way to shwrs over W Connacht & much of Munster this afternoon, a few of which may turn hvy & thundery pic.twitter.com/5Hi2huY99P — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 4, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The rain is set to continue tomorrow, but some bright and sunny spells are to develop.

Wednesday night is expected to see clear spells, with some showers in places.

Looking forward to Thursday, Met Éireann has forecast a bright and fresh day with sunny spells and showers.

The showers are likely to be heaviest and most frequent over south Munster, south Leinster and in the northwest of the country. There will be a risk of some hail and thundery downpours.

It looks like it will be yet another showery day on Friday, but some bright and short sunny spells are forecast, too. Some of the showers are due to turn heavy, with some thundery downpours likely.