This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heavy rain and spot flooding likely as weather warning issued for 11 counties

The warning kicked in at 7am and will remain valid until 6am tomorrow.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 13,588 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4666604
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for 11 counties this morning. 

The warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. It kicked in at 7am and will remain valid until 6am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann has said there will be heavy rain throughout today and overnight, with 30 to 35mm of rainfall expected. 

Looking at the forecast in general, the rain over Munster and Leinster is to become widespread this morning, giving risk to some spot flooding. 

Showery weather is due to develop over west Connacht and much of Munster this afternoon, a few of which may turn heavy and thundery. 

Temperatures will range between 12 and 16 degrees. 

There will be further rain over Ulster, parts of Leinster and east Connacht tonight, which will be heavy in some places. It’s expected to be more showery elsewhere, however.

The rain is set to continue tomorrow, but some bright and sunny spells are to develop.

Wednesday night is expected to see clear spells, with some showers in places. 

Looking forward to Thursday, Met Éireann has forecast a bright and fresh day with sunny spells and showers. 

The showers are likely to be heaviest and most frequent over south Munster, south Leinster and in the northwest of the country. There will be a risk of some hail and thundery downpours. 

It looks like it will be yet another showery day on Friday, but some bright and short sunny spells are forecast, too. Some of the showers are due to turn heavy, with some thundery downpours likely. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie