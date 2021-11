PETER JACKSON’S DOCUMENTARY about The Beatles is due to be available for streaming on 25 November on Disney+.

The three-part documentary series is directed and produced by Jackson and covers the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be.

So, how well do you know The Beatles?

When did The Beatles form? (According to their own website) Shutterstock 1959 1960

1961 1962 Paul McCartney and John Lennon first met as teenagers in what year? Shutterstock 1955 1956

1957 1958 What was the group's first studio album called? Shutterstock Please Please Me Meet the Beatles!

Revolver Help! What was the first Beatles song to reach number one in the UK? Shutterstock Love Me Do From Me To You

Hey Jude Yellow Submarine Frank Sinatra described which Beatles song as the greatest love song of the last 50 years? Shutterstock Yesterday Something

Let It Be I Feel Fine Now a few of these: "Little darling, it's been a long, cold, lonely winter." What's the song? Shutterstock Yesterday In My Life

Let It Be Here Comes The Sun "I read the news today, oh boy." What song is the lyric from? Shutterstock A Day In The Life Love Me Down

Love Me Do Hey Jude "Look at him working, darning his socks in the night when there's nobody there." How about this one? Shutterstock Eleanor Rigby Yesterday

She Loves You Penny Lane When was it officially announced that John Lennon had left The Beatles? Shutterstock 1968 1969

1970 1971 John Lennon made his final live concert performance in 1974, making a special guest appearance at whose show? Shutterstock The Rolling Stones David Bowie

