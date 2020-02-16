This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of 55-year-old woman missing since Thursday

Beatrice Coughlan is missing from the Delgany area of Co Wicklow.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 10,994 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5009282
Beatrice Coughlan
Image: Garda Press Office
Beatrice Coughlan
Beatrice Coughlan
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old who is missing from Co Wicklow.

Beatrice Coughlan was last seen in the Delgany area on Thursday, 13 February.

She is described as being 5’3″ in height, of slim build and has long fair hair.

When last seen, she was wearing dark trousers, black Nike runners, a beige three-quarter length coat and a beige jumper. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Gardaí and Beatrice’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie