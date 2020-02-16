Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of 55-year-old woman missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old who is missing from Co Wicklow.

Beatrice Coughlan was last seen in the Delgany area on Thursday, 13 February.

She is described as being 5’3″ in height, of slim build and has long fair hair.

When last seen, she was wearing dark trousers, black Nike runners, a beige three-quarter length coat and a beige jumper. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Gardaí and Beatrice’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.