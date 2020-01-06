This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 January, 2020
Police in the US searching for person who tried to release bedbugs in Walmart store

The store manager contacted police on Saturday after store employees found pill bottles with bugs in them.

By Associated Press Monday 6 Jan 2020, 9:30 PM
14 minutes ago 1,364 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/7th Son Studio
Image: Shutterstock/7th Son Studio

POLICE IN THE US have launched an investigation to find a person who deliberately attempted to release bedbugs in a Walmart store in Pennsylvania, authorities said. 

Investigators have made no arrests and do not have any suspects, a state police spokeswoman said.

A manager from the Walmart store in Edinboro, in northwestern Pennsylvania, contacted police on Saturday after store employees found pill bottles with bugs in them.

It started Thursday, when store staff found a closed pill bottle containing live bugs. The bottle was found in a piece of merchandise, a boy’s jacket, in the clothing department and thrown out in the trash, police said.

A day later, a hygiene services contractor contacted by Walmart found bugs crawling around in the men’s fitting room and identified them as bedbugs, police said.

On Saturday, a store worker found a second pill bottle on the floor of the men’s department. It was closed and contained several dead bugs, police said.

Troopers were testing for fingerprints on the bottle while store officials were reviewing surveillance video, police said. Walmart said it was taking the matter seriously, including cooperating with police and blocking off the affected area.

Associated Press

