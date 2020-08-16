Quiz: How much do you know about bees?

IRELAND’S YOUNGEST BEEKEEPER grabbed headlines this week.

Rian Somers, from Rathcormac in Co Cork, spoke to RTÉ News about his colony of thousands of bees.

There has been renewed interest in beekeeping in recent decades, after being seen as a dying tradition throughout the 20th century.

This is also at a time when there is huge concern over whether bees – both wild and domesticated – can survive in a modern world where their existence is threatened by a loss of habitat, disease, and use of pesticides.

Schemes like the All Ireland Pollinator Plan go a long way to help make their future more certain.

But now, back to the bees: How much do you know about them? Let’s find out.

