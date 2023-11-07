Beef exports to China suspended after case of Atypical BSE discovered in Irish cow

BEEF EXPORTS TO China have been suspended after a case of Atypical BSE was detected during the testing of a cow in Ireland last Friday, the Department of Agriculture has said.

The Department said that the decision was made by China and that the lifting of the suspension was at the discretion of the Chinese authorities.

BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), commonly called Mad Cow Disease, comes in two forms, Classical BSE and Atypical BSE.

Classical BSE occurs when cows eat contaminated feed while the Atypical form is thought to occur spontaneously in bovine herds, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health

This was the first Atypical BSE case detected in Ireland since 2020, the Department told The Journal.

In statement the Department said the animal did not enter the food or feed chain and that no health risks were associated with the detected case.

“Tests carried out at the Department’s Central Veterinary Research Laboratory confirmed a case of “atypical BSE” on 3 November. The animal in question was a 10 and a half year old cow and was identified during the Department’s on-going systematic surveillance of ‘fallen’ animals at ‘knackeries’.

“The animal did not enter the food or feed chain and there are no public health risks associated with this occurrence. Atypical BSE is a rare spontaneous event that may occur in any bovine population. It is not related to feed contamination.”

The Department also said that the detection of such a case “does not impact on trade generally” but that Chinese protocols mean exports have been paused.

“The protocol with China requires exports to be suspended pending submission and assessment of the epidemiological report,” the Department said.

“Therefore exports of beef to China are now temporarily suspended. The timeframe for resumption is a matter for the Chinese authorities.”

The Department also said that the detection of this case is an example of the testing system working.

“Ireland’s BSE controls are robust and effective and consistent with legal requirements and best international practice.

“The discovery of this case exemplifies the strength of Ireland’s controls and surveillance system; demonstrable proof that our food and feed safety controls are effective,” the statement read.

Beef is a major Irish export. Over 90% of Irish beef is sold abroad and the Government has just conducted a visit to South Korea, during which beef trade was a key topic on the agenda.