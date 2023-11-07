Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 7 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Mad Cow Disease

Beef exports to China suspended after case of Atypical BSE discovered in Irish cow

BSE, commonly called Mad Cow Disease, comes in two forms, Classical BSE and Atypical BSE.
5.1k
13
1 hour ago

BEEF EXPORTS TO China have been suspended after a case of Atypical BSE was detected during the testing of a cow in Ireland last Friday, the Department of Agriculture has said. 

The Department said that the decision was made by China and that the lifting of the suspension was at the discretion of the Chinese authorities. 

BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), commonly called Mad Cow Disease, comes in two forms, Classical BSE and Atypical BSE.

Classical BSE occurs when cows eat contaminated feed while the Atypical form is thought to occur spontaneously in bovine herds, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health

This was the first Atypical BSE case detected in Ireland since 2020, the Department told The Journal

In statement the Department said the animal did not enter the food or feed chain and that no health risks were associated with the detected case. 

“Tests carried out at the Department’s Central Veterinary Research Laboratory confirmed a case of “atypical BSE” on 3 November. The animal in question was a 10 and a half year old cow and was identified during the Department’s on-going systematic surveillance of ‘fallen’ animals at ‘knackeries’.

“The animal did not enter the food or feed chain and there are no public health risks associated with this occurrence. Atypical BSE is a rare spontaneous event that may occur in any bovine population. It is not related to feed contamination.”

The Department also said that the detection of such a case “does not impact on trade generally” but that Chinese protocols mean exports have been paused. 

“The protocol with China requires exports to be suspended pending submission and assessment of the epidemiological report,” the Department said.

“Therefore exports of beef to China are now temporarily suspended. The timeframe for resumption is a matter for the Chinese authorities.” 

The Department also said that the detection of this case is an example of the testing system working.

“Ireland’s BSE controls are robust and effective and consistent with legal requirements and best international practice.

“The discovery of this case exemplifies the strength of Ireland’s controls and surveillance system; demonstrable proof that our food and feed safety controls are effective,” the statement read. 

Beef is a major Irish export. Over 90% of Irish beef is sold abroad and the Government has just conducted a visit to South Korea, during which beef trade was a key topic on the agenda. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
13
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     