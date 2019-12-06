This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major beef processor says prices to be increased, slams 'needless' IFA blockades at Aldi and Lidl

It has not been confirmed by how much the price will rise.

By Adam Daly Friday 6 Dec 2019, 2:30 PM
ONE OF THE country’s biggest meat processing companies has said it will increase its meat prices from next Monday, branding protests by the Irish Farmers Association as “needless and irresponsible”. 

ABP Food Group made the announcement this afternoon following protests demanding a significant and immediate beef price increase by members of the IFA outside Lidl and Aldi distribution centres. 

The Larry Goodman-owned company said it is “at a complete loss” to understand why the IFA protested at retail distribution centres this week.

“The Beef Task Force met on Tuesday and Joe Healy and the IFA were fully aware that market indications pointed towards a cattle price increase in Ireland. This was reported extensively.

“Joe Healy is also aware that cattle prices are quoted on a Friday and the timing of this stunt was motivated by competition for membership between traditional and new farm organisations.

“The price paid by ABP for cattle will always be determined by the prevailing market conditions and those conditions have recently improved. ABP can confirm, as was indicated on Tuesday at the Beef Task Force, that it will increase the base price of cattle for deliveries from next Monday,” a spokesperson for ABP said. 

Currently, farmers in Ireland receive less money for their cattle than their British and EU counterparts. Irish prices are 20c/kg or €80 per animal behind the Bord Bia price tracker, and 50c/kg or €180 behind the UK price.

It has not been confirmed by how much the price will rise.

The IFA has accused retailers such as Aldi and Lidl of driving down food prices, with farmers being the ones who lose out. The blockade outside Aldi yesterday was the first direct action organised by the IFA since an agreement was reached between farmers and meat factories in September after weeks of protests. 

Throughout the summer, farmers from other groups staged protests and blockades at plants across the country. 

On 27 August, ABP was among the companies who were granted temporary High Court injunctions restraining groups of protesters from blockading their factories and intimidating staff and suppliers. 

Tensions grew with meat factories until an agreement was broached in September, brokered by Agriculture Minister Micheal Creed and agreed between farmers’ groups – including the IFA and the grassroots Beef Plan Movement campaign – and Meat Industry Ireland. 

The agreement had seemed to offer the prospect of an end to protests, with the promise of an independently chaired Beef Market Taskforce to satisfy concerns over price. 

