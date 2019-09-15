This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Ball is in the court' of Michael Creed and meat factories, says IFA President as beef talks continue

Talks are continuing this weekend between farmers and the beef industry.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 1:45 PM
41 minutes ago 1,222 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4810493
President of the IFA Hoe Healy said progress had been slow.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
President of the IFA Hoe Healy said progress had been slow.
President of the IFA Hoe Healy said progress had been slow.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IFA PRESIDENT JOE Healy has said the “ball is back in the court” of the government and meat processors as talks continue this weekend to try to solve the beef crisis. 

After nearly 30 hours of talks between factories, farmers’ representatives and agriculture minister Michael Creed this weekend, Healy said that “the ball is now firmly back in the court of the Minister and the factories to come back with a positive response to the issues we have raised”. 

Farm groups met this morning to review a draft document presented by Creed. 

“While the Minister’s draft document goes some way to addressing some of the very serious issues facing beef farmers, the farm organisations have put forward a number of amendments that we believe will improve the situation for farmers,” Healy said.

Various groups representing farmers have sprung up in recent weeks as farmers have taken to protesting outside factories calling for greater transparency over pricing. 

Healy, who said that progress has been slow at the talks, said that “farm organisations are united and determined to get a result”.

The row centres around the prices farmer are getting for cattle which are down considerably on last year. The dispute has seen unofficial pickets by farmers at processing facilities around the country.

Meat processors have taken injunctions against protesters to try to clear the way for their trucks to move in and out of facilities, with the most recent injunction ruling yesterday permanently preventing protesters from blockading a premises in the midlands.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has claimed that 3,000 employees at meat processing plants around the country have been “temporarily laid off” as a result of the dispute.

Creed has not yet issued any comment on the talks’ progress. Opening the talks yesterday, he said that “now is the time to take a step back from entrenched positions”.

With reporting by Sean Murray.  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

