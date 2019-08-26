This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 26 August, 2019
'98% were disgusted': Unofficial protests emerge due to anger at beef draft deal

The Beef Plan movement has said it does not endorse the pickets.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 26 Aug 2019, 8:06 AM
19 minutes ago 1,516 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4782108
A group of independent farmers protesting at Dawn Meats in Grannagh earlier this month.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
A group of independent farmers protesting at Dawn Meats in Grannagh earlier this month.
A group of independent farmers protesting at Dawn Meats in Grannagh earlier this month.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

FARMERS WHO DISAGREE with the outcome of the Beef Plan talks last week have begun unofficial pickets outside several meat factories. 

The Beef Plan has said it is not endorsing the agreement at the talks after meeting with its members over the weekend. 

The draft agreement was reached on 20 August between Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, the Beef Plan and members of Meat Industry Ireland. 

Vice-chairman of Beef Plan Hugh Doyle said the group should possibly have walked out on the talks last week. 

“I would say that 98% [of farmers] were disgusted that that was the best we could come up with,” he told TheJournal.ie. 

“When we left the talks, I said I was very disappointed with what was being offered. 

“Possibly we should have walked out of the negotiations, it has been a learning curve,” he said. 

He said the protests that have been going on in several meat plants around the country since last night are completely unofficial.

“We are not endorsing these protests,” he said. 

Doyle said farmers are annoyed and frustrated with the draft agreement. 

“We agreed that this was the draft document,” he said. “I’m not interested to go back into talks to go around in circles.”

The group met with members over the weekend around Ireland. Doyle said there will be further committee meetings in the next few days.

“I wanted the members to be able to speak for themselves,” he said. “Beef Plan is about the members, not its organisation.”

“There was a lot of shouting at the meetings because they are holding us responsible,” said Doyle.  

Pickets at around five plants began late yesterday, according to journalist Fran McNulty speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

McNulty added that delegates from China will be coming in the next 10 days to examine 16 meat plants around the country to sell Irish meat in China. Around seven plants are already approved for this practice. 

Meat Industry Ireland described these recent pickets as “disappointing”, according to RTÉ News. 

Beef Plan protests were suspended on 9 August after 12 days of pickets around the country. The group was issued legal letters the day prior from Meat Industry Ireland after 14 processing plants had been shut down due to the protests. 

