Wednesday 5 August, 2020
In pictures: The aftermath of the massive Beirut explosions

The scale of the destruction was such that the city has been left resembling the scene of an earthquake.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 1:21 PM
RESCUERS ARE CONTINUING to search for survivors in Beirut after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 100 people, wounding thousands and plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.

The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 240 kilometres to the northwest.

The governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, described the disaster as “an apocalyptic situation” he estimated might have made 300,000 people temporarily homeless and would cost the country in excess of $3 billion.

The scale of the destruction was such that the Lebanese capital has been left resembling the scene of an earthquake: 

lebanon-explosion People evacuate wounded after the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon Source: Hassan Ammar via PA Images

beirut-explosion A view of the damage caused to buildings by the massive explosion in Beirut's port Source: Marwan Naamani/dpa via PA Images

lebanon-explosion A drone picture shows the scene of the explosion at the seaport of Beirut Source: Hussein Malla/AP via PA Images

beirut-explosion Panic and first rescue services after a blast at the Hotel Dieu hospital emergency service in Beirut Source: Balkis Press/ABACA via PA Images

lebanon-explosion A damaged hospital is seen after the explosion Source: AP/PA Images

lebanon-explosion Lebanese soldiers search for survivors after the explosion Source: AP/PA Images

lebanon-explosion A man stands on a damaged apartment, as he looks at the explosion scene that hit the seaport of Beirut Source: Hussein Malla via PA Images

lebanon-explosion People inspect their car that was damaged in the massive explosion Source: AP/PA Images

beirut-explosion Panic and first rescue services after the blast by the port area Source: Balkis Press/ABACA via PA Images

lebanon-explosion Destruction is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut Source: AP/PA Images

beirut-explosion Rescue services working in Beirut following the blast Source: Balkis Press/ABACA via PA Images

With reporting by © – AFP 2020

