This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

A column of black smoke billowed from the port.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 1:23 PM
1 hour ago 6,795 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5200973
Image: PA
Image: PA

A HUGE FIRE has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after a massive explosion at the site in Lebanon.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the explosion on 4 August when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.

The explosion in August killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatised by last month’s explosion.

The state-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tyres are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

Army helicopters were also taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire.

Residents cracked open windows and called each other to warn of the new fire.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Local TV stations said companies that have offices near the port have asked their employees to leave the area.

Lebanese troops closed the major road that passes near the port, referring traffic to other areas.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie