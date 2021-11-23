#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

More than 100 migrants flown out of Belarus as standoff appears to de-escalate

118 migrants were flown out of Belarus yesterday, with another group due to leave today.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,993 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5609515
A Polish soldier at the border to Belarus
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A Polish soldier at the border to Belarus
A Polish soldier at the border to Belarus
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A GROUP OF 118 migrants who had hoped to reach the EU through Poland have been flown out of Belarus.

It is the latest sign of de-escalation in a crisis that has seen several thousand migrants, mainly from the Middle East, stuck on the border between Belarus and Poland.

“Yesterday, 118 people left from Minsk national airport,” Alexei Begun, the head of the migration department at Belarus’s interior ministry, told state news agency Belta.

He said another group of migrants was due to fly out of Belarus today.

He did not say where they were headed, but said the embassies of several countries, including Syria and Iraq, were organising repatriation flights for their citizens who “have found themselves in a difficult situation”.

Western leaders have accused Belarus’s president Alexander Lukashenko of causing the crisis by luring migrants to his country to send across the border into the EU in retaliation for sanctions.

The migrants set up a camp on the frontier after Polish forces deployed to prevent crossings and Belarusian authorities eventually moved them to a logistics centre near the Bruzgi border checkpoint.

A first group of 431 people was flown back to Iraq from Belarus on a repatriation flight last week.

Begun said authorities were “assisting” migrants who wish to go home with their paperwork.

He said Minsk was working with the Geneva-based International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on getting migrants out of the border zone.

Representatives of the organisations were on a visit to the country, he said, meeting with state authorities to “work on joint steps to resolve the migrant crisis”.

Representatives of the European Commission were also visiting the logistics centre, Belta reported.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, Lukashenko said more repatriation flights were being prepared.

“They want to go back to Iraq, Syria — you see, we organised a flight,” he said, according to Belta.

“We are preparing another flight for the end of the month, if we gather these people,” he said.

Aid groups say at least 11 migrants have died since a surge in attempts to cross the border began this summer.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie