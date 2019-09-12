This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fórsa seeks meeting with Aer Lingus after axing of Belfast flights

Two routes have been cut from Belfast City Airport.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 6:56 PM
41 minutes ago 3,500 Views 3 Comments
The routes were from Belfast City Airport to Faro and Malaga.
Image: PA Images
TRADE UNION FÓRSA has said it is seeking an urgent meeting with Aer Lingus management following the confirmation that it is to cease two routes from Belfast City Airport next year.

The airline operates flights from Belfast to Malaga in Spain and Faro in Portugal but a decision has been taken that these will not continue next year following a “commercial review”.

Aer Lingus operates daily flights between Belfast and London Heathrow and the airline is committing to maintaining this route but Fórsa has said members are worried about their job security in the airport. 

Fórsa official Ashley Connolly said Aer Lingus staff based in Belfast found out about the axing of the routes from media reports

“The company’s failure to engage with their own staff, to keep them informed of decisions that affect their livelihood, damages the credibility of the airline,” Connolly said this evening.

The representative said unions have been attempting to engage with the company over a new deal for staff at the base and that the two routes were to be part of discussions before  the news they are to be cut. 

“It’s hard not to conclude that Aer Lingus management has a complete disregard for our members in Belfast. It’s extremely disappointing that the company has not sought to engage with us on their behalf,” Connolly added.  

It was previously announced that Ryanair was also cutting a number of routes from Belfast with three Polish cities no longer being serviced from the hub as well as flights to Malta.

Separately, Cathay Pacific announced earlier that it was to suspend its four-times weekly Dublin to Hong Kong service for the winter.

