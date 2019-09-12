This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cathay Pacific announces it is suspending its Dublin-Hong Kong service

The non-stop flights will be shelved from November until March 2020.

By Fora Staff Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 7:48 AM
Image: Imaginechina/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: Imaginechina/SIPA USA/PA Images

CATHAY PACIFIC HAS decided to suspend its four-times weekly Dublin to Hong Kong service for the winter.

The Hong Kong-based carrier said that it has decided to temporarily suspend the flights from 7 November 2019 to 29 March 2020.

The move comes shortly after Cathay Pacific reported a near-40% drop in traffic into Hong Kong in August following disruption caused by anti-government protests in the city.

The airline has faced pressure from the Chinese government with chairman John Slosar resigning earlier this month, just weeks after the departure of chief executive Rupert Hogg.

In a statement, Cathay Pacific said it decided to temporarily shelve the Dublin-Hong Kong service following a “careful review of the current business environment”.

“This is a difficult decision to make, but also a necessary one in view of the commercial challenges we currently face. The Dublin and Hong Kong non-stop flight will resume on 30 March 2020,” a spokesperson said.

Cathay Pacific said it will “continue to strengthen our investments in the Irish market” through additional marketing activities over the coming months.

“We are confident in the long-term prospect and strength of the traffic between Ireland, Hong Kong and the rest of Asia,” the spokesperson said.

A Dublin Airport spokesman told Fora it “was disappointed that the route has been temporarily suspended for the winter season, but it would work closely with Cathay Pacific in relation to the resumption of its direct Hong Kong service in March of next year”.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

