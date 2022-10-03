Victim in fatal shooting at Belfast social club named locally

A MAN WHO was shot dead in a busy football clubhouse in Belfast has been named locally as Sean Fox.

The PSNI has launched a murder investigation following the incident, which saw two masked gunmen entering the the Donegal Celtic FC social club while people were watching football on the television yesterday afternoon.

The victim was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said that both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road.

He appealed to anyone with information about the shooting or anyone who was in the Suffolk Road area at around 2.30pm yesterday and who witnessed something to contact police.

BBC reports that Sean Fox, who was in his 40s and originally from West Belfast, had been friends with Jim Donegan, a man who was shot dead outside a school in 2018.

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey, who visited the scene yesterday, said the community was in shock.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family,” he said.

“I personally don’t know the victim but what I do know is that there’s a family there and our thoughts and our sympathies are with this man’s family at this stage.”

Maskey urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

“I condemn those responsible. There is no place for guns on our streets,” he said.

SDLP councillor Brian Heading said the incident had “cast a dark cloud over the entire area”.

“People in this community want to be able to live their lives in peace and this shooting in broad daylight in a busy establishment must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all,” he said.

“People are rightly concerned at the presence of gunmen on our streets and I would urge anyone who knows anything about this shooting to come forward to police as soon as possible. We need these people apprehended to protect the community and ensure that nothing like this happens again.”

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.