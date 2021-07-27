#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Former Belvedere headmaster told inquiry allegations of abuse were not properly investigated

The headmaster “believed he was acting in the interests of the institution in protecting it from scandal”.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 8:43 PM
28 minutes ago 2,104 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5507573
File photo.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A FORMER HEADMASTER at Belvedere College told an inquiry that credible allegations of sexual abuse made against Fr Joseph Marmion in the 1970s were not properly investigated or brought to the attention of the gardaí.

The Jesuit-ordered inquiry examined allegations of sexual abuse against Fr Marmion during his time teaching at the Dublin school in the 1970s.

The school’s former headmaster, Fr Noel Barber told the inquiry that the question of reporting the matter to the gardaí “did not arise in any conversation at that time”. 

According to an extract of the unpublished report read on RTÉ’s Liveline programme and confirmed to The Journal by the Order, it was understood by Father Barber at the time that “the matter had been brought to the attention of the college authorities in order that they would deal with it”.

The extract added that Fr Barber and two colleagues were concerned “that what had happened ought not to become known”, and he “believed he was acting in the interests of the institution in protecting it from scandal”.

In March the Jesuits in Ireland publicised Fr Marmion’s name to encourage people who may have suffered abuse to come forward.

The Order said at the time that the priest, who died in 2000, had “sexually, emotionally and physically” abused pupils at Belvedere College in Dublin in the 1970s.

In a statement this week the Order acknowledged that its handling of the Fr Marmion case was “shameful”,

“What has emerged in terms of the story of Marmion’s abuse, and subsequent handling of his case is shameful for us Jesuits and must be very difficult for survivors to read,” it said.

Decisions were made that should never have been made and decisions that should have been made were not. There are no excuses. We are profoundly sorry for the terrible wrongs that were done to survivors.

“We again ask forgiveness of all those impacted by Joseph Marmion’s abuse. We understand that words are never enough, no matter how sincerely meant or felt.

Related Reads

27.04.21 Jesuits start redress consultation for people abused by Joseph Marmion
02.03.21 Jesuit Order names teacher who abused pupils at Belvedere College in the 1970s

“But it is our deep hope that this first step in owning our story, shameful as it is, and acknowledging fully the role we played as an Order in allowing this abuse to happen and go on for so long, will be the beginning of a new way for us of taking responsibility for our failings,” the statement added.

Last month, a number of former pupils of the school alleged that another priest – Fr Brendan Kearney SJ – who taught at the fee-paying secondary school assaulted them in the late 1970s and 1980s.

A spokesperson for the Jesuits told The Journal that the report is “still ongoing and confidential”. The spokesperson added that no decision to publish has been made at this stage, though it may be.

The Order invited anybody impacted by the statement it released to contact the restorative practitioners:

Catherine O’Connell – Catherine.oconnell@mu.ie – 0879936237

Barbara Walshe – barbarawalshe@live.com – 0868186639

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Saoirse Fox, Child Safeguarding Manager in the Jesuit Safeguarding Office – emailsafeguardin@jesuit.ie – 089 264 4400

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie