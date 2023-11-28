Advertisement

Tuesday 28 November 2023
PA Ben Dunne's casket carried into St Mochta's Church in Clonsilla.
Ben Dunne a ‘good, decent, generous, loving Irish man’, mourners told

Mary Lou McDonald and Larry Goodman as well as hundreds of others attended the funeral.
1 hour ago

THE SON OF Irish businessman Ben Dunne has described him as a “good, decent, generous, loving Irish man”, who had a “passion” for business.

Ben Dunne died over a week ago after suffering from a heart attack in Dubai.

The popular Cork-born man was a high-profile figure in Irish life, and was a former director of family firm Dunnes Stores as well as the owner of a chain of gyms.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral mass today, including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and businessman Larry Goodman.

businessman-larry-goodman-arrives-for-the-funeral-mass-of-ben-dunne-at-st-mochtas-church-in-clonsilla-west-dublin-mr-dunne-74-who-was-the-former-director-of-family-business-dunnes-stores-and-the Alamy Stock Photo Businessman Larry Goodman arrives for the funeral mass of Ben Dunne Alamy Stock Photo

Ben Dunne gym staff formed a guard of honour at the gates of St Mochta’s Church in Porterstown, Clonsilla as Ben Dunne’s wicker coffin was carried into the church.

Addressing mourners in the church, Mark Dunne said his father was “brilliant and loving” to his children and grandchildren, and had been philosophical on the trip in Dubai.

Mark Dunne told mourners his father “never liked going to funerals” but wanted a “full report” from ones his son had attended.

“This is one funeral that, sadly, he must attend,” Mark Dunne told the congregation, adding he would be pleased to see so many people in attendance.

