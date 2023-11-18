Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Rollingnews.ie Ben Dunne pictured at Westpoint gym in 1998.
Ben Dunne

Businessman Ben Dunne has died at the age of 74

He was one of Ireland’s best known businesspeople.
34.2k
31
1 hour ago

Businessman Ben Dunne has died at the age of 74. He was one of Ireland’s best known businesspeople.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, and by his four children.

He is understood to have died in Dubai.

He was a former director of the family business, Dunnes Stores, one of Ireland’s largest retail groups.

Later he was a leading figure in the Irish fitness industry, including founding an eponymous chain of gyms. 

Born in Cork on 11 March 1949, he was the youngest of six children. His father, Ben Dunne Snr, founded Dunnes Stores in 1944.

In 1981, Ben Jnr was kidnapped and held for ransom by the IRA. He was released after a week.

In 1992, he was arrested in Florida for possession of cocaine, which ultimately resulted in him losing his position at the head of Dunnes Stores and set in train events that would rock Irish politics.

An internal investigation at the company revealed payments he had made to politicians, including former taoiseach Charlie Haughey. The revelations ultimately led to the McCracken and Moriarty tribunals. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Valerie Flynn
valerieflynn@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
31
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     