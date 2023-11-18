Businessman Ben Dunne has died at the age of 74. He was one of Ireland’s best known businesspeople.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, and by his four children.

He is understood to have died in Dubai.

He was a former director of the family business, Dunnes Stores, one of Ireland’s largest retail groups.

Later he was a leading figure in the Irish fitness industry, including founding an eponymous chain of gyms.

Born in Cork on 11 March 1949, he was the youngest of six children. His father, Ben Dunne Snr, founded Dunnes Stores in 1944.

In 1981, Ben Jnr was kidnapped and held for ransom by the IRA. He was released after a week.

In 1992, he was arrested in Florida for possession of cocaine, which ultimately resulted in him losing his position at the head of Dunnes Stores and set in train events that would rock Irish politics.

An internal investigation at the company revealed payments he had made to politicians, including former taoiseach Charlie Haughey. The revelations ultimately led to the McCracken and Moriarty tribunals.