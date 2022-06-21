#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Ben Stiller travels to Ukraine, telling president Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 'You're my hero'

The Zoolander star is a goodwill ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 8:55 AM
8 minutes ago 672 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5795721

ACTOR BEN STILLER has travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to mark World Refugee Day.

The Zoolander star said Zelenskyy was his “hero”, saying that the president “quit a great acting career for this”.

“What you’ve done and the way you’ve rallied the country, the world – it’s really inspiring’”, Stiller said.


The two discussed the need to keep the conflict in the news, with Zelenskyy remarking that it was “important for us that people don’t forget.

“It’s not interesting to speak about the war every day … but for us it’s very important.”

He added that people like Stiller could help keep Ukraine in the headlines.

Alongside Stiller, Bono and the Edge and Angelina Jolie are among the high-profile named who have visited the war-torn country.

Stiller, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, also visited the Ukrainian city of Irpin and Lviv, where he met the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Night at the Museum actor also went to Poland, which has taken in over one million Ukrainian refugees.

He said: “The level of destruction … you see it on television, you see it on social media – it’s something else to see it and feel it, and to talk to the people.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie