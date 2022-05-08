#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 8 May 2022
Advertisement

Bono and The Edge perform in Kyiv bomb shelter as 'show of solidarity' with Ukrainian people

The U2 band members said they had been invited to perform by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

By Jane Moore Sunday 8 May 2022, 3:41 PM
8 minutes ago 796 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5758120

BONO AND THE Edge travelled to Kyiv to perform in an underground metro station which is being used as a bomb shelter. 

In a tweet, the U2 band members said they were invited to perform by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “show of solidarity” with the Ukrainian people.

“So that’s what we’ve come to do,” they added.

Footage posted on social media shows the pair performing some of the band’s most famous songs With Or Without You and Sunday Bloody Sunday in Kryschatek metro station. 

Other videos showed them singing a cover of Ben E King’s Stand by Me with Ukrainian soldiers, singing the words “stand by Ukraine” instead.

Addressing the small crowd, Bono said: “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.”

“We’d like you to know that, really, there’s nowhere in the whole world that we’d rather be today than the great city of Kyiv,” he told the crowd. 

The singer also referenced the past conflicts in Ireland and the troubles it had with the UK.

“We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon,” Bono added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The surprise appearance by Bono – a long time humanitarian who frequently lends his voice to a variety of causes including the fight against poverty and AIDS – came as air raid sirens echoed in the Ukrainian capital and fighting raged in the country’s east.

“It’s some good emotions, that’s all,” said a member of the Ukrainian territorial forces in the audience.

“It’s a strange feeling, like being a child going to first grade,” said 36-year-old university lecturer, Olesia Bezsmertna, ahead of the show.

With reporting from © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie