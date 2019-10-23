This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Berlin state cabinet agrees five-year rent freeze to cool housing market

The measure would apply to apartments that were built before 2014.

By Associated Press Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 2:28 PM
The majority of Berliners don't own their own homes.
Image: Markus Schreiber
Image: Markus Schreiber

BERLIN’S STATE CABINET has agreed on a rent freeze for five years to counter rising rents in one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets.

The German news agency dpa reported that Berlin’s left-wing coalition government wants to freeze the rent for apartments that were built before 2014.

Only a minority of Berliners own their homes or apartments, and rent has been rising sharply in the German capital in recent years, forcing many to move outside the city.

The city had been a low-rent mecca after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 opened the gates to the economically depressed former communist east of the city.

That gave rise to an influx of artists and others seeking a more bohemian way of life.

The proposal to freeze rents still needs state parliament approval.

