Gardaí renew appeal for 45-year-old Dublin woman who went missing 3 weeks ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Bernadette Connolly, who has been missing for three weeks.

Gardaí will be at the location Bernadette was last seen today, to try to speak with people who may have seen her on the day she went missing.

Bernadette was last seen on Friday 7 January when she got a taxi to the carpark of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate.

CCTV footage shows Bernadette walking towards the entrance to Donabate Beach.

Gardaí said today that they are now satisfied that at the time Bernadette went missing she was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, and black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble.

A CCTV still of Bernadette walking towards Donabate Strand from the Shoreline Hotel. Source: Garda Press Office

Bernadette in the clothes she is believed to have been wearing when she went missing. Source: Garda Press Office

Bernadette, who is from Swords, is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair.

Today between 11am and 4pm, Gardaí will be at the entrance of Donabate Beach, at the Shoreline Hotel, and at the public carpark at Malahide Beach.

They’re looking to speak with and identify any persons that may have been on Donabate Beach on the day Bernadette went missing.

Gardaí are asking that anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts to speak with Gardaí today, or alternatively contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.