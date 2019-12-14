This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 14 December, 2019
Public appeal to find couple missing from Portmarnock

Bernard and Carol Devine were last seen on Tuesday morning.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 5:36 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN MALAHIDE are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple from Portmarnock, Co Dublin. 

Bernard and Carol Devine have been missing from Woodford Lane since Tuesday, 10 December. 

Bernard (53) is described as being 5’7″ in height with a slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and has a beard.

Carol (53) is described as being 5’3″ in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what the couple were wearing when they left home.

Anyone with information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

