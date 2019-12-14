Public appeal to find couple missing from Portmarnock

GARDAÍ IN MALAHIDE are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple from Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

Bernard and Carol Devine have been missing from Woodford Lane since Tuesday, 10 December.

Bernard (53) is described as being 5’7″ in height with a slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and has a beard.

Carol (53) is described as being 5’3″ in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what the couple were wearing when they left home.

Anyone with information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.