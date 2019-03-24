This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen Besart? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 16-year-old

Besart Vladi was last seen at Bray Dart Station at 2pm yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 4:56 PM
56 minutes ago
Besart Vladi
Image: Garda Press Office
Besart Vladi
Besart Vladi
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old missing from Co Wicklow. 

Besart Vladi was last seen at Bray Dart Station at 2pm yesterday. 

He is described as being 167cm in height, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

When last seen he was wearing white and blue runners, a green zip up top with black stripes and green trousers. 

Anyone who has seen Besart or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

