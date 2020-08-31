This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

From Leonardo DiCaprio being attacked by a bear to a classic Reese Witherspoon role – here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Órla Ryan Monday 31 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,964 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5190991

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Drama Pick

Steve Jobs

  • Today, TG4, 9.30pm

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Danny Boyle’s biopic of the technology entrepreneur, exploring his life through three pivotal moments over the course of 14 years. Jobs is passionately driven to revolutionise computing technology, but his dreams come at a price, with a devastating impact on both is relationship with his family and his own health. Starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet and Seth Rogen.

Your Comedy Pick

Legally Blonde

  • Thursday, Comedy Central, 9pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

A young woman is heartbroken when her boyfriend dumps her because he thinks she is not intelligent enough. To prove him wrong she enrols at Harvard, but finds herself out of her depth as other students do their best to humiliate her. Starring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber.

Your Family Pick

Ferdinand

  • Saturday, RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Source: Fox Family Entertainment/YouTube

After a bull with a big heart is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Animation, with the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Bobby Cannavale.

Your Action Pick

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

  • Thursday, ITV4, 9pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

A reprogrammed killing machine is sent back in time to the 20th century to protect John Connor, a teenage boy whose destiny is to save the human race. After breaking John’s mother out of a mental institution, the pair set out to avert a future nuclear war – pursued by an advanced prototype terminator with shape-changing powers. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong and Robert Patrick.

Your Blockbuster Pick

The Revenant

  • Saturday, RTÉ Two, 9.20pm

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

A frontiersman leading a hunting party through the wilderness is mauled by a bear, and a travelling companion who pledged to stay with him until help comes kills his son and leaves him for dead. Against all odds, the wounded man survives his injuries and embarks on a gruelling quest for revenge that takes him through a harsh landscape. Western, starring an Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio, with Tom Hardy and Domhnall Gleeson.

Finally…one to avoid this week

Wild Wild West

  • Saturday, Comedy Central, 9pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Will Smith famously turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix and starred in Wild Wild West instead – which, in hindsight, was probably a mistake.

Here’s the premise: a government agent teams up with a gadget-mad master of disguise to investigate the disappearance of several scientists. Their search leads them to an evil genius who is plotting to kill the US president with some bizarre inventions of his own. Starring Smith, Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Salma Hayek and Ted Levine.

